Kirby Remains in 1st on the Japanese Charts, Lifetime PS5 Sales Top 1.5 Million Units

posted 3 hours ago

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 110,946 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending April 3, 2022.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in second place with sales of 19,801 , while Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) is in third place with sales of 12,728units.

Minecraft (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 11,158 units and Elden Ring (PS4) is in fifth place with sales of 10,068 units. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 9,831 units.

There are nine Nintendo Switch games in the top 10 and one PlayStation 4 title.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 67,164 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 30,666 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 4,409 units, the 3DS sold 305 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 12 units.

Lifetime sales of the PS5 has now surpassed over 1.5 million units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 110,946 (491,006) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 19,801 (4,538,274) [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 12,728 (2,208,128) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,158 (2,585,882) [PS4] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 10,068 (317,614) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 9,831 (4,832,454) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 7,782 (927,817) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,359 (1,993,660) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,410 (7,225,499) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 5,101 (3,112,437)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 34,199 (1,524,551) PlayStation 5 – 28,328 (1,300,078) Switch – 21,304 (18,159,677) Switch Lite – 11,661 (4,660,047) Xbox Series X – 2,881 (92,112) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,338 (228,105) Xbox Series S – 1,528 (76,587) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 305 (1,184,649) PlayStation 4 – 12 (7,819,404)

