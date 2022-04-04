Kirby and the Forgotten Land Debuts in 1st on the Italian Charts - Sales

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) has debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 12, 2022, which ended March 27, 2022.

FIFA 22 (PS4) is down one spot to second place, while F1 20221 (PS4) raced up the charts from sixth to third place.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4) has dropped from third to fourth place, while the PS5 version dropped three spots to eighth place.

There are five PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch titles, and two PlayStation 5 titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 12, 2022:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) - New FIFA 22 (PS4) F1 2021 (PS4) Gran Turismo 7 (PS4) Elden Ring (PS4) Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS)* Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) FIFA 22 (PS5)

*Retail sales only

