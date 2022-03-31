Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Debuts in 7th on the Australian Charts - Sales

Elden Ring has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 20, 2022.

Grand Theft Auto V shot up from sixth to second place, while Grand Theft Auto Online is in fifth place. WWE 2K22 is down from second to third place and Gran Turismo 7 drops to fourth place.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin debuted in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto V WWE 2K22 Gran Turismo 7 Grand Theft Auto Online Pokémon Legends: Arceus Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - NEW Persona 4 Arena Ultimax FIFA 22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

