Kirby Beats Tiny Tina to Top the UK Charts - Sales

Kirby and The Forgotten Land has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending March 26, 2022.

The Nintendo Switch title easily had the biggest launch ever for a Kirby title with sales two and a half times that of the previous record set by 2018's Kirby Star Allies.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands debuted in second place. Its retail sales were low as it did not even manage 10 percent of the retail sales of Borderlands 3. The game is a Borderlands spin-off, so having lower sales is not a big surprise.

52 percent of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands sales were on the PS5, 25 percent on the Xbox Series X|S, 15 percent on PS4, and eight percent on Xbox One.

Elden Ring dropped one spot to third place as sales slid 29 percent. Gran Turismo 7 fell from first to fourth place as sales were down 47 percent.

Ghostwire Tokyo debuted in 11th place with retail sales 80 percent lower than Tango Gameworks' last release The Evil Within 2.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Kirby and The Forgotten Land - NEW Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - NEW Elden Ring Gran Turismo 7 Pokémon Legends: Arceus FIFA 22 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe WWE 2K22 Horizon: Forbidden West Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

