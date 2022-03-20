Humble Bundle Raising Money for Ukraine Humanitarian Relief - News

/ 970 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Humble Bundle has announced the Stand With Ukraine bundle, which will have 100 percent of the money raised donated to Ukraine humanitarian relief efforts.

The bundle features over 120 pieces of content worth over $2,500. This includes Back 4 Blood, Satisfactory, Metro Exodus, & Fable Anniversary, and many more games, books, and software.

"The violent and unlawful invasion in Ukraine is taking a tragic toll—displacing people, devastating families, and creating an urgent need for food, water, supplies, shelter, and safety," reads the description to the Stand With Ukraine bundle.

"To help out how we can, we’ve joined forces with game creators, book publishers, and software makers around the globe for a bundle 100% dedicated to supporting the victims and refugees from Ukraine during this crisis."

All of the proceeds will go to Razom for Ukraine, International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps, and Direct Relief.

The violent invasion in Ukraine is creating an urgent humanitarian crisis.



We joined forces for a bundle of games, books & software to help victims and refugees from Ukraine.



All proceeds to @razomforukraine, @RESCUEorg, @IMC_Worldwide & @DirectRelief https://t.co/yw7Mmyhcdr pic.twitter.com/Tt5zb3hPrg — Humble Bundle (@humble) March 18, 2022

A number of video game companies are removing games for sale in Russia and Belarus, as well as donating money to humanitarian organizations.

CD Projekt Red is working with its partners to suspend all digital sales and physical stock deliveries of its games in Russia and Belarus due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The company has also pledged to donate 1 million Polish złoty ($230,000 USD) to the Polish humanitarian group Polska Akcja Humanitarna.

Ukraine-based developer GSC Game World announced it has paused development on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, due to the invasion. The studio is focused on helping its employees and families.

The Pokémon Company International has donated $200,000 to GlobalGiving to provide humanitarian relief in Ukraine. John Romero, the original creator of Doom, has developed and released a brand-new level for 1994's Doom 2 called One Humanity that is being sold for €5 with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards humanitarian efforts of the Red Cross and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund.

Square Enix donated $500,000 to provide humanitarian aid for the Ukrainian people. The money is going to The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Epic Games and Xbox announced the two companies will be donating all Fortnite proceeds starting today, March 20 through April 3 to help Ukraine humanitarian relief.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles