Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.07 Adds Broadcast Mode, Fixes Bugs, and More

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital have released patch 1.07 for Gran Turismo 7.

The update to the game adds a Broadcast Mode that removes music tracks from the game that could cause copyright infringement for those that stream the game. Broadcast Mode can be toggled on by going to the "Sound Volume" settings in the "Global" tab in the Options menu.

The patch also makes a number of bug fixes include with the Car settings, Lobby, Missions, and more.

Read the patch notes below:

Main Features Implemented

Options

Added a [Broadcast Mode] option to the ‘Sound Volume’ settings within the ‘Global’ tab of the Options menu.

Other Improvements and Adjustments

Car Settings

Fixed an issue wherein an application error would occur when selecting a Setting Sheet from the Quick Menu > [Car Settings] > [Detailed Settings] screen within ‘World Circuits’ while being in Offline Mode;

Fixed an issue wherein copied Setting Sheets would disappear when the Car Settings were opened and closed;

Fixed an issue wherein the Ford GT Race Car ’18 would only go into 1st gear when a ‘Fully Customisable Manual Transmission’ or a ’Fully Customisable Sequential Transmission’ were installed;

Fixed an issue wherein cars would be considered ‘within regulation’ even though they did not meet the Balance of Performance (BoP) regulation.

Lobby

Fixed an issue wherein some Assist Settings, such as Auto-Drive, were able to be changed or saved even when ‘Limit Driving Options’ was set to ‘Prohibited.’

Missions & Licences

Fixed an issue wherein the modified Assist Settings in some events would be saved and would not go back to the default value even after leaving the event.

Missions

Fixed an issue wherein for some events the wind direction and speed display were set to 0.

Licences / Missions / Circuit Experiences

Fixed an issue wherein the specified tyres would not be equipped on the vehicle for the following events:

Licences

[A-8] Dirt Driving: Beginner (‘Dirt’ Tyres)

[IB-5] Dirt Driving: Intermediate (‘Dirt’ Tyres)

[IA-3] Dirt Driving: Expert (‘Dirt’ Tyres)

[S-5] One Lap Time Attack (‘Dirt’ Tyres)

Missions

The Magic Mountain: Jeep Night Safari (‘Dirt’ Tyres)

Beyond the Horizon: Beginner Drifting 1, American Wilderness (‘Dirt’ Tyres)

Rolling Stone: Beginner Drifting 2 (‘Comfort: Medium’ Tyres)

Gone with the Wind: Divine moves on the Spa, Intermediate Drifting 2 (‘Racing: Heavy Wet’ Tyres)

The Sun Also Rises: The White Winged Beast (‘Racing: Soft’ Tyres)

Circuit Experiences

Colorado Springs (‘Dirt’ Tyres)

Fishermans Ranch (‘Dirt’ Tyres)

Sardegna – Windmills (‘Dirt’ Tyres)

World Circuits

Adjusted the rewards for events inside ‘World Circuits’ according to driving time and difficulty. The adjusted events are as follows: World Touring Car 800: 24 Heures du Mans Racing Circuit, Monza Circuit World Rally Challenge: Alsace Village Dirt Champions: Fisherman’s Ranch, Sardegna Windmills, Colorado Springs Lake GT Cup Gr.4: High Speed Ring, Brands Hatch GP Circuit GT Cup Gr.3: Spa Francorchamps, Suzuka Circuit, Autodrome Lago Maggiore. Full Clubman Cup Plus: High Speed Ring, Tsukuba Circuit, Goodwood American Clubman Cup 700: Special Stage Route X American FR Challenge 550: Blue Moon Bay Speedway, Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, Willow Springs Raceway



GT Auto

Fixed an issue wherein opening the Livery data from [Open Design] > [Design List] of the Livery Editor would make all the applied decals disappear;

Fixed an issue wherein the ‘Open Designs’ and ‘Styles’ of the Livery Editor could not be opened until the game was rebooted if the temporary data were deleted.

Garage

Fixed an issue wherein on rare occasions an application error would occur when purchasing cars from ‘Brand Central’, ‘Used Cars’, and ‘Legendary Cars’, or when receiving a car as a prize.

Physics Simulation Model

Adjusted the model to reduce the grip lost when cars with high downforce are passing over a kerbstone while cornering at its limit.

Other

Fixed several issues that would occur when there was not enough free space available for temporary data downloaded from the network: The ‘Used Cars’ lineup would not be displayed; The ‘News’ on the Title Screen would not be displayed; The ‘Styles’ could not be applied;

Various other issues have been addressed.

