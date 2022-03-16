Escape Academy Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass - News

Publishers iam8bit and Skybound Games, and developer Coin Crew Games have announced escape puzzle game, Escape Academy, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass. I twill launch in 2022.

You’ve just arrived at the Escape Academy, a school where promising students train to become the ultimate Escapist.

Play over a dozen masterfully hand crafted rooms, designed by experienced experts in the field of REAL LIFE escape rooms.

Experience the entirety of Escape Academy alone in single player OR through two player co-operative play. Available in local or online splitscreen.

Explore the campus of Escape Academy and get to know the faculty, a colorful cast of characters, each an expert in the art of Escape. And some with secrets yet to be uncovered…

Featuring music and sound design by the one and only doseone (Gang Beats, SLUDGE LIFE, Disc Room, Enter the Gungeon).

