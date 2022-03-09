Michael Pachter: 'PlayStation is Doomed and I think They're Going to Cease to Exist as We Know Them' - News

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter in the latest RDX podcast and transcribed by ResetEra was asked about whether Sony can compete with Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass in the long term.

Pachter think PlayStation is "doomed" and they will longer exist as how we know them right now in the next 10 or so years. He believes Microsoft has built up an "insurmountable lead" and Sony is more than a couple of years behind.

"I think PlayStation is doomed and I think they're going to cease to exist as we know them in about ten years," said Pachter. "They can't compete. They have no chance of competing. They're not a couple of years behind, it's an insurmountable lead."

Pachter last month said that Sony's $3.6 billion acquisition of Destiny developer, Bungie, claimed that Sony "vastly overpaid" for the developer. He also expects Sony to keep releasing first-party PlayStation titles as cross-gen releases on the PS5 and PS4 until 2023.

The analyst previously predicted the PlayStation 5 would outsell the Xbox Series X|S with a spilt of 55-45 or 60-40.

