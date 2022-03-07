N64 Classic Puzzle Platformer Glover Coming to PC on April 20 - News

The Nintendo 64 classic puzzle platformer, Glover, is getting a re-release on PC via Steam on April 20, announced to Piko Interactive, who owns the rights to the game.

"Finally the wait is almost over," reads the tweet from Piko Interactive. "The N64 Era Cult Classic Glover is coming soon! This version of #Glover is a completely redone from the original source code (N64 version of the game), and improved for modern PCs."

Glover released for the Nintendo 64 and PC in November 1998 and was developed by Interactive Studios and published by Hasbro Interactive.

Finally the wait is almost over. The #N64 Era Cult Classic Glover is coming soon! This version of #Glover is a completely redone from the original source code (N64 version of the game), and improved for modern PCs.#remaster #RETROGAMING #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/awbq00ALHr — PIKO (@Pikointeractive) March 7, 2022

Here is an overview of the game:

Save the World...Single-handed!

The Kingdom's peaceful world has been shattered! The wizard, while mixing potions with his magical gloves has caused a huge explosion, turning him instantly to stone and dislodging the seven crystals that give the Kingdom its energy. Without the crystals, the castle and its world will fall apart and the wizard will be lost!

It's down to Glover, one of the magical gloves, to find the crystals, now disguised as rubber balls and return them safely to the castle. Guide Glover and the balls through seven magical worlds full of puzzles and hidden surprises. Watch out! The evil glove is lurking in the shadows, and he'll stop at nothing to foil Glover's attempts at restoring peace.

Key Features:

30 levels to explore across six unique worlds

Innovative duo of Glover and ball

Clever themed puzzles that require the use of both glove and ball

Inspiring power-ups! Change the form of the glove and the property of the ball

Over 30 bizarre and funny characters, like nothing you have seen before

