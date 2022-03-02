Doom Eternal Update 6.66 Out Now for Switch, Adds Horde Mode, Battlemode 2.0, More - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software have released update 6.66 for Doom Eternal for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam and Bethesda.net, and Google Stadia in October 2021.

The developer has now released the 6.66 update for the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

Update 6.66 adds Horde Mode, Battlemode 2.0, two new Arenas, new earnable cosmetics, new playable Demon: Dread Knight, as well as three new Master Levels: Taras Nabad, Mars Core, and The World Spear to the game.

Update 6.66 is now available as a free update for DOOM Eternal on Nintendo Switch!



Doom Eternal is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Bethesda.net, and Google Stadia.

