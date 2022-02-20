Total War: Warhammer III Tops the Steam Charts, Elden Ring Takes 2nd Place - Sales

Total War: Warhammer III in its first week of release has topped the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 7, 2022, which ended February 20, 2022.

The pre-orders for Elden Ring shot up the charts from fifth to second place.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human dropped from first to third place. Lost Ark Vanquisher Starter Pack climbed the charts from ninth to fourth, while all other editions of the game dropped out of the top 10.

Cyberpunk 2077 re-entered the top 10 in fifth place. Pre-orders for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition entered the charts in sixth place.

Total War: Warhammer III Elden Ring (Pre-order) Dying Light 2 Stay Human Lost Ark Vanquisher Starter Pack Cyberpunk 2077 Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition (Pre-order) Valve Index VR Kit The King of Fighter XV The King of Fighter XV Dead Hunger

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

