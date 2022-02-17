Mario Strikers: Battle League File Size is Only 3 GB - News

Nintendo last week announced Mario Strikers: Battle League for the Nintendo Switch with a June 10 release date.

The official Nintendo Store page for the game reveals the file size is only 3 GB. Even by Nintendo Switch standards that is small. Although, it should be noted the file size could change by the time it releases in a little under four months.

Here is an overview of the game:

Introducing Strike, a 5-on-5, soccer-like sport with no rules—do whatever it takes to win! Get gritty and try to score the most goals by tackling enemies, using items, and pulling off score-boosting special shots. Super Mario series mainstays like Peach, Toad, and Yoshi put their cleats (and stats) to the pitch and will stop at nothing to score. Customize your characters with gear that can augment their stats and appearance. Take the carnage online or pass the ball to players locally—just look out for the electric fence.



Join an online club to push and shove your way up the ranks



Band together with up to 20 strikers online and compete against other clubs for points. Find the right club for you, team up with friends, and bring your own striker style to the table. Strive to become the world’s top club each season!



Pummel the pitch with up to 8 players



8 players can go for the goal on one Nintendo Switch system, with local wireless, or online. Bring along a secondary striker on the same system in online battles, too. Locally, 4 players on each team can go cleat-to-cleat in individual matches.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

