Switch UK Sales Jumped 35% Year-On-Year in January, Xbox Series X|S in 2nd, PS5 in 3rd - Sales

posted 13 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the UK in January 2022, according to GfK Entertainment. Sales for the console were up 35 percent compared to January 2021. It was also the only console to see sales up year-on-year.

The Xbox Series X|S came in second place with the Xbox Series S accounting for the majority of sales. This means the PlayStation 5 was third best-selling console for the month.

The PlayStation 5 dropped down to third place, however, sales were up 28 percent compared to November. It was the second biggest month for the PS5 and the biggest since the launch month.

There were nearly 122,000 game consoles sold in the UK during the month of January, which is down 18.4 percent compared to last year.

GSD data shows that 2.29 million physical and digital games were sold in the UK in January. This is down 10 percent percent when compared to January 2021. Last year saw strong sales for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Grand Theft Auto V.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus debuted in first place on the software charts. This is despite Nintendo not sharing digital sales and the game launching at the end of the month.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for the PlayStation 5 was the next biggest new game on the charts. It debuted in eighth place.

Here are the software (digital + physical) charts:

Position Title 1 Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo)* 2 FIFA 22 3 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 4 Call of Duty: Vanguard (Activision Blizzard) 5 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 6 F1 2022 (EA) 7 Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony) 8 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (Sony)/th> 9 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 10 Minecraft: Switch Edition (Microsoft/Nintendo) 11 Just Dance 2022 (Ubisoft) 12 Monopoly Plus (Ubisoft) 13 Spider-Man (Sony) 14 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) 15 Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft) 16 Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) 17 LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Warner Bros) 18 NBA 2K22 (2K Games) 19 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Extraction (Ubisoft) 20 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Big Ben Interactive, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Konami, Microids, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Strelka, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and Bethesda are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

