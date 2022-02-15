Switch UK Sales Jumped 35% Year-On-Year in January, Xbox Series X|S in 2nd, PS5 in 3rd - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 1,496 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the UK in January 2022, according to GfK Entertainment. Sales for the console were up 35 percent compared to January 2021. It was also the only console to see sales up year-on-year.
The Xbox Series X|S came in second place with the Xbox Series S accounting for the majority of sales. This means the PlayStation 5 was third best-selling console for the month.
The PlayStation 5 dropped down to third place, however, sales were up 28 percent compared to November. It was the second biggest month for the PS5 and the biggest since the launch month.
There were nearly 122,000 game consoles sold in the UK during the month of January, which is down 18.4 percent compared to last year.
GSD data shows that 2.29 million physical and digital games were sold in the UK in January. This is down 10 percent percent when compared to January 2021. Last year saw strong sales for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Grand Theft Auto V.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus debuted in first place on the software charts. This is despite Nintendo not sharing digital sales and the game launching at the end of the month.
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for the PlayStation 5 was the next biggest new game on the charts. It debuted in eighth place.
Here are the software (digital + physical) charts:
|Position
|Title
|1
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo)*
|2
|FIFA 22
|3
|Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)
|4
|Call of Duty: Vanguard (Activision Blizzard)
|5
|Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar)
|6
|F1 2022 (EA)
|7
|Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony)
|8
|Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (Sony)/th>
|9
|Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)*
|10
|Minecraft: Switch Edition (Microsoft/Nintendo)
|11
|Just Dance 2022 (Ubisoft)
|12
|Monopoly Plus (Ubisoft)
|13
|Spider-Man (Sony)
|14
|Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft)
|15
|Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft)
|16
|Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
|17
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Warner Bros)
|18
|NBA 2K22 (2K Games)
|19
|Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Extraction (Ubisoft)
|20
|Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)
* Digital data unavailable
GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Big Ben Interactive, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Konami, Microids, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Strelka, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and Bethesda are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.
Thanks, GamesIndustry.
This is really good news. I've been saying for awhile that Europe is the market where Switch can show the most growth (and ultimately what will make or break it's ability to hit that 150M mark IMO).
Switch is very popular in NA and Japan. Seeing Nintendo start focusing stock on Europe shows that they know where the growth is and they know how to get it. Games like Super Mario Strikers are also proof of this. Nintendo is on a mission to grab the number 1 spot and with growth like this they may be able to do it.
Damn 35 % is pretty signifact. Not a bad start to the year at all for the Switch.
It is a great start in the UK for Switch. Opposite of the US where limited stock meant it came in 3rd place.
The holiday trend is continuing where Europe is increasing yoy for Switch sales and North America is declining due to stock.
Switch turning 5 years old and still seeing growth as big as 35% is crazy. Switch isn't signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Another great month for Xbox in UK even with PS record its o 2nd place. I assume UK love Xbox again.