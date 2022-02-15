ZeniMax and Tango Announce Hero Dice for iOS and Android - News

ZeniMax Asia and Tango Gameworks have announced Hero Dice for iOS and Android. It will first launch in Japan this Spring.

Hero Dice is the first mobile game from The Evil Within Ghostwire: Tokyo developer.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The first smartphone game from Tango Gameworks, the studio led by Shinji Mikami. This is Hero Dice, a completely new board-style battle game playable solo or in up to four-person cooperative multiplayer. Utilize cards and heroes with various abilities. Will you roll the dice, or play a card? With resolution and wit, challenge the board game-style battle of luck (dice) and strategy (cards)!

Key Features:

Simple Rules and Controls Made for Everyone – Roll the dice to move your hero, and battle atop the space they stop. Passing an ally hero will activate a support link attack. The more allies you pass, the greater the amount of attacks. Wipe out every enemy on the board!

– Roll the dice to move your hero, and battle atop the space they stop. Passing an ally hero will activate a support link attack. The more allies you pass, the greater the amount of attacks. Wipe out every enemy on the board! When the Going Gets Tough, Cards are Your Key to Victory – When you find yourself in a pinch, utilize your cards. By playing cards with various effects, you can unleash consecutive attacks and recover from a near-death situation. Set your own card combos and turn the tides on the enemy.

– When you find yourself in a pinch, utilize your cards. By playing cards with various effects, you can unleash consecutive attacks and recover from a near-death situation. Set your own card combos and turn the tides on the enemy. Skills Show What a Hero is Made Of – You can use skills when a turn passes in battle. Skills vary from hero to hero. Utilize your skills to come back from the brink of death in a single blow.

– You can use skills when a turn passes in battle. Skills vary from hero to hero. Utilize your skills to come back from the brink of death in a single blow. Upgrade Your Heroes and Cards – Both cards and heroes can be upgraded. Develop the heroes you acquire through summons and battles. And develop your cards as well to gain an even greater advantage in battle.

– Both cards and heroes can be upgraded. Develop the heroes you acquire through summons and battles. And develop your cards as well to gain an even greater advantage in battle. Battle Alongside Your Friends – Up to four players can play together at once. Multiplayer offers merits that solo play does not, such as support cards. Even difficult enemies can be defeated with a bit of cooperation. Multiplayer also allows you to take on quests with the stamina of one player.

Thanks, Gematsu.

