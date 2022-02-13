Dying Light 2 Tops the Steam Charts, Lost Ark Takes 2nd Place - Sales

Dying Light 2 Stay Human in its second week of release has once again topped the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 6, 2022, which ended February 13, 2022.

Other editions of Dying Light 2 Stay Human were also in eighth and 10th place.

Lost Ark in its first week of release shot up the charts. The Platinum Founder's Pack took second place, while the Bronze Founder's Pack came in third, the Gold Founder's Pack came in fourth, the Silver Founder's Pack came in sixth, and the Vanquisher Starter Pack came in ninth.

The pre-orders for Elden Ring took fifth place, which is up from sixth the previous week. Total War: Warhammer III pre-orders jumped from 10th to seventh place.

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

