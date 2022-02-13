Martha is Dead to be Censored on PS5 and PS4 - News

Publisher Wired Productions and developers LKA and Caracal Games via Twitter announced the first-person psychological horror game, Martha is Dead, will be censored on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC versions of the game will launch with all content unaffected by the censorship on the PlayStation consoles.

"Martha is Dead is a narrative adventure recommended for adult audiences only, with play consisting of potentially discomforting scenes and themes that may distress some player," reads the message from the publisher and developers.

"Both Wired Productions and LKA have always been open and honest about Martha is Dead content, with the sensitive depictions in play consistently communicated to the media since the game was announced in 2019. This content also flagged clearly and repeatedly within the game itself before play begins.

"It is with regret that we have had to modify the experience on the PS5 and PS4 versions with some elements no longer playable. After over four years of passion and hard work, Developer LKA now requires extra time to make these unplanned changes.

"Martha is Dead, as a result, will still launch digitally on both PS5 and PS4 on Thursday, February 24th, but the physical release will be delayed to a year to disclosed date; although we anticipate this to only be a small number of weeks. Our physical edition will still contain the bonus content of a double-sided poster, digital tarot cards, and Martha is Dead Digital EP. We will update players with the date we ship this edition as soon as we have the information.

"The PC and Xbox versions of Martha is Dead are both unaffected by these developments and will launch with the full unedited gameplay as planned."

A statement on Martha Is Dead pic.twitter.com/iI3T5s4LYR — Martha Is Dead (@MarthaisDead) February 11, 2022

