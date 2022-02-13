Martha is Dead to be Censored on PS5 and PS4 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 790 Views
Publisher Wired Productions and developers LKA and Caracal Games via Twitter announced the first-person psychological horror game, Martha is Dead, will be censored on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
The Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC versions of the game will launch with all content unaffected by the censorship on the PlayStation consoles.
"Martha is Dead is a narrative adventure recommended for adult audiences only, with play consisting of potentially discomforting scenes and themes that may distress some player," reads the message from the publisher and developers.
"Both Wired Productions and LKA have always been open and honest about Martha is Dead content, with the sensitive depictions in play consistently communicated to the media since the game was announced in 2019. This content also flagged clearly and repeatedly within the game itself before play begins.
"It is with regret that we have had to modify the experience on the PS5 and PS4 versions with some elements no longer playable. After over four years of passion and hard work, Developer LKA now requires extra time to make these unplanned changes.
"Martha is Dead, as a result, will still launch digitally on both PS5 and PS4 on Thursday, February 24th, but the physical release will be delayed to a year to disclosed date; although we anticipate this to only be a small number of weeks. Our physical edition will still contain the bonus content of a double-sided poster, digital tarot cards, and Martha is Dead Digital EP. We will update players with the date we ship this edition as soon as we have the information.
"The PC and Xbox versions of Martha is Dead are both unaffected by these developments and will launch with the full unedited gameplay as planned."
A statement on Martha Is Dead pic.twitter.com/iI3T5s4LYR— Martha Is Dead (@MarthaisDead) February 11, 2022
Why censor it on the PlayStation but not PC and Xbox?
I read that their first game supposedly had sexual violence against children. Not sure what the content they removed this time is, but I'd like to know that before passing judgement. Usually I'm against censorship in games. But if it's things like that, then it can be understandable.
"The game depicts surreal, nightmare sequences of intense violence -- Guilia cutting the face off a corpse and wearing its flesh, Guilia cutting a corpse's stomach open and pulling out a dead fetus, a character slitting her wrist open. One sequence depicts a character shooting a bound woman off-screen, then burying the dismembered corpse."
Taken from wccftech article.
Sony thinks they are ESRB? People should boycott censorship and not the buy the game on Playstation.
I take censorship in a case by case basis. I'm fine with in this case. Having to cut off a face and play with it/wear it is just too many levels of creepy.
I'd rage quit the game, demand a refund and shit talk the company. So really I think Sony is doing them a favor, Plus they are getting a ton of attention for this.
I can totally understand this being non-negotiable for some people. Here's the issue: why should Sony be the ultimate decider versus the player? This could've easily been a MW2 moment where the dev specifically details what x part is coming up and you selecting whether or not to play through it. Not to mention we already have the ESRB and their itemized lists about why this game has a mature rating.
Censoring this in the 8th inning and disrupting their business is an obnoxious move on Sony's part. It's also kinda hypocritical when considering what else passes on there. Sure, this singular moment passes another threshold in the creepy factor, but I played through 30-ish hours of insanely detailed violence in TLOU II: half of a dog blown up with high-pitched yelping, brutal headshots against now-disarmed attackers pleading with you, and so on. The bar for what's acceptable seems hazy when you consider this.
I think it is hypocritical of Sony. Both God of War and The Last of Us featured violent content that made me squirm.