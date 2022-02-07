Resident Evil 3 Remake Ships 5 Million Units - Sales

Capcom announced the remake of Resident Evil 3 has shipped over five million units worldwide since it launched in Aril 2020.

"The new Resident Evil 3 is a reimagining of the 1999 release of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, incorporating the latest technology and leveraging Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine to deliver fresh game play experiences for both new fans and those who enjoyed the original," reads the press release from Capcom.

"In addition to winning an Award for Excellence in the Games of the Year Division of the Japan Game Awards: 2021 at Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online last year and garnering positive reviews from fans, the game’s user base steadily grew, driven by a digital promotion strategy that incorporated ongoing pricing measures and a focus on sales of the PC version, leading cumulative global shipments of the game to surpass five million units.

"Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all stakeholders by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities."

Resident Evil 3 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 3, 2020.

