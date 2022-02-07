Resident Evil 3 Remake Ships 5 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 188 Views
Capcom announced the remake of Resident Evil 3 has shipped over five million units worldwide since it launched in Aril 2020.
"The new Resident Evil 3 is a reimagining of the 1999 release of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, incorporating the latest technology and leveraging Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine to deliver fresh game play experiences for both new fans and those who enjoyed the original," reads the press release from Capcom.
"In addition to winning an Award for Excellence in the Games of the Year Division of the Japan Game Awards: 2021 at Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online last year and garnering positive reviews from fans, the game’s user base steadily grew, driven by a digital promotion strategy that incorporated ongoing pricing measures and a focus on sales of the PC version, leading cumulative global shipments of the game to surpass five million units.
"Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all stakeholders by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities."
Resident Evil 3 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 3, 2020.
Awesome news for Capcom!
Thoroughly enjoyed my time with RE3 and I thought Capcom did a great job adding some new life to this remake while remaining true to what the original game was all about.
The main problem with RE3 is the same one that plagued the original way back in the PS1 days. Namely, that it was the sequel to quite possibly the best game in the franchise if not the best game in all of the survival horror genre. Tough act to follow, indeed.
While it may not be able to surpass the mighty RE2 it was still an amazing ride with a few nice twists and turns thrown in for good measure.
Perhaps the success of these REmakes may signal to Capcom that there is still interest in other entries in the franchise like. Here's hoping we see a Code Veronica in the near future.
-RE-ENTER THE SURVIVAL HORROR NINJA APPROVED-