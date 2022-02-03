Mario Kart 8 Sales Top 50 Million When You Combine Switch and Wii U Versions - Sales

Nintendo in its earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 has updated its top-sellers list for games on the Nintendo Switch.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains the best-selling Nintendo Switch with 43.35 million units sold. The Wii U version of Mario Kart 8 sold 8.46 million units lifetime. The kart racer sold 4.61 million units during the December quarter.

The combined sales of the Switch and Wii U versions of Mario Kart 8 have now sold over 50 million units lifetime - 51.81 million units as of December 31, 2021.

Mario Kart 8 is the second best-selling Nintendo game of all time. Only Wii Sports (Wii) sold more with 82.90 million units. Super Mario Bros. (NES) is the third best-selling Nintendo with sales of 40.24 million units.

