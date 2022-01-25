Xbox Revenue Grew 8% in Holiday Quarter, Xbox Series X|S Drives Hardware Increase - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 620 Views
Microsoft has released its earnings report for the first quarter of the 2022 fiscal year, which ended up December 31, 2021.
Xbox gaming revenue grew $411 million or eight percent year-over-year to $5.44 billion. This is compared to a strong Holiday quarter in 2020 with the launch of the Xbox Series X|S consoles.
Xbox hardware revenue grew four percent due to the continued high demand for the Xbox Series X|S.
Xbox Content & Services revenue grew 10 percent compared to a strong quarter a year ago. There was growth in first-party and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions that were partially offset by a decline in third-party software sales.
The Xbox had its best calendar year ever with revenue of $16.28 billion in 2021, which is up 17.7% compared to 2020.
Overall, Microsoft reported revenue up 20 percent year-over-year to $51.7 billion and net income up 21 percent to $18.8 billion.
The latest VGChartz estimates put Xbox Series X|S sell-through at 12.11 million as of January 15. The Xbox Series X|S is the fastest-selling Xbox console generation ever.
Xbox Game Pass has grown to over 25 million subscribers.
Daniel Ahmad on twitter also said his estimates have Xbox Series X|S sellthrough at over 12 million, which is right in line with VGChartz
I also saw where Welfare is estimating 12.8m shipped life to date, which is also in line with VGC data, since shipped numbers are generally about 3-4 weeks ahead of sold numbers, and Xbox has been selling about 130-150k per week so far this year. Welfare's numbers are slightly above VGC though, so either welfare has a slight overtrack or VGC has a slight undertrack, but either way all 3 sources say that Xbox Series is over 12m sold and tracking ahead of Xbox One launch aligned, even in spite of Xbox having production issues currently thanks to the global semi-conductor shortage.
Considering Xbox Series is already beating Xbox One even in spite of the production issues, it's a pretty safe bet that if Xbox had enough stock to meet demand they would be absolutely curbstomping Xbox One launch aligned, which was already Xbox's previous fastest selling console at this stage of the console lifecycle. If Xbox can keep up strong numbers like this all gen, there is no reason why they can't surpass Xbox 360 lifetime to make Xbox Series Xbox's new highest selling console lifetime.
Revenue is up, sales are up, production is up, subscriptions are up... I'd say they are off to a good start for 22.
Microsoft also as a whole apparently had a net profit for the quarter around $22.5 billion, meaning they are likely to make back everything they spent on ABK in pure profit before the deal even completes
I'm really curious to see the impact of a massive single player game like Starfield has not only on console sales, but game pass subscriptions.
You would think with all the strong Microsoft news lately, the stock wouldn't be down 21% from its 52 week high. Market seems to fear inflation, Russia/Ukraine conflict, and increased interest rates over strong company performances.
Isn't it down 16% from its 52-week high? 52 week high of $343.11, currently at $288.49? Either way, I agree. Looking like a buying opportunity. Especially because it pays a dividend too.