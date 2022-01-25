Xbox Revenue Grew 8% in Holiday Quarter, Xbox Series X|S Drives Hardware Increase - News

Microsoft has released its earnings report for the first quarter of the 2022 fiscal year, which ended up December 31, 2021.

Xbox gaming revenue grew $411 million or eight percent year-over-year to $5.44 billion. This is compared to a strong Holiday quarter in 2020 with the launch of the Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Xbox hardware revenue grew four percent due to the continued high demand for the Xbox Series X|S.

Xbox Content & Services revenue grew 10 percent compared to a strong quarter a year ago. There was growth in first-party and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions that were partially offset by a decline in third-party software sales.

The Xbox had its best calendar year ever with revenue of $16.28 billion in 2021, which is up 17.7% compared to 2020.

Overall, Microsoft reported revenue up 20 percent year-over-year to $51.7 billion and net income up 21 percent to $18.8 billion.

The latest VGChartz estimates put Xbox Series X|S sell-through at 12.11 million as of January 15. The Xbox Series X|S is the fastest-selling Xbox console generation ever.

Xbox Game Pass has grown to over 25 million subscribers.

