Deviation Games Establishes New Studio Based in Canada

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Deviation Games in June 2021 announced a partnership on a brand-new original IP.

Developer Deviation Games via LinkedIn announced the establishment of a new studio based in Canada, called Deviation Games Canada. The new studio has been in the works for "several months."

"Deviation Games is THRILLED to announce Deviation Games Canada!!" reads the LinkedIn post. "We've been working on this initiative for several months now (and keeping it super quiet BTW), so it's really exciting to finally share this incredible news with all of you!! We hope you will join us in celebrating this amazing milestone!!

"AND it goes without saying, WE ARE HIRING!! SO if you're in Canada and you’re interested in exploring any of the opportunities on our website please reach out! Or if you would simply like to learn more, please message any of our team members. We would love to have a conversation and tell you more about all the exciting things going on at Deviation Games!!"

