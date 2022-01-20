Animal Crossing: New Horizons Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 178 Views

by, posted 58 minutes ago

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has taken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 9, 2022.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in second place, while FIFA 22 is in third place. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond is in fourth place and Battlefield 2042 is in fifth place.

Nearly the entire top 10 is different from last week with only FIFA 22 in the charts last week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 22 Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Battlefield 2042 Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Just Dance 2022 Mario Party Superstars Super Mario Party

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles