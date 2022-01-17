Shadow Warrior 3 Arrives March 1 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 217 Views

by, posted 59 minutes ago

The PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store pages for Shadow Warrior 3 have revealed it will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 1.

Shadow Warrior 3 Pre-Order Bundle includes instant access to Shadow Warrior and Shadow Warrior 2, as well as a limited edition katana skin for Shadow Warrior 3. It is priced at $49.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embark on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison. Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon’s egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to hold off the impending cataclysm.

Key features:

Bring a Katana to a Gunfight – Conduct a symphony of death with each encounter by mixing overwhelming firepower with devastatingly precise katana strikes as you dash in and around the demonic hordes.

– Conduct a symphony of death with each encounter by mixing overwhelming firepower with devastatingly precise katana strikes as you dash in and around the demonic hordes. Fancy Footwork – Flow between nimble movement techniques including air dashes, wall running, double jumps, and the fancy new grappling hook busts your combat and movement options wide open in every battle.

– Flow between nimble movement techniques including air dashes, wall running, double jumps, and the fancy new grappling hook busts your combat and movement options wide open in every battle. Execute Then Annihilate – Execute spectacular finishing moves to claim a piece of your conquered foe and unleash its powers back on the horde in a burst of unstoppable fury and powerful magic.

– Execute spectacular finishing moves to claim a piece of your conquered foe and unleash its powers back on the horde in a burst of unstoppable fury and powerful magic. Dynamic Combat Arenas – Each environment is lined with hazardous structures and devices that can be activated to add another layer of creative choice to the offensive strategy.

– Each environment is lined with hazardous structures and devices that can be activated to add another layer of creative choice to the offensive strategy. Neo Feudal Japan – Trek across a mythic Asian land infused with the magic and technology of ancient samurai, now overrun by the demonic yokai from Japanese folklore.

– Trek across a mythic Asian land infused with the magic and technology of ancient samurai, now overrun by the demonic yokai from Japanese folklore. Funny Business – Brace for expertly delivered one-liners from Lo Wang, pointed banter with Zilla, and an intense thrillride of absurd predicaments on the way to turning doomsday into a new day.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles