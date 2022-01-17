FIFA 22 Tops the Italian Charts in First Week of 2022 - Sales

FIFA 22 (PS4) has remained in first place on the Italian charts for Week 1, 2022, which ended January 9, 2022. The Nintendo Switch version is jumps up the charts from 10th to third place.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) remained in second place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is up one spot to fourth place. Just Dance 2022 (NS) jumps up two spots to fifth place.

F1 2021 (PS4) dropped from third to sixth place and Minecraft (NS) re-entered the top 10 in seventh place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped two spots to eighth place.

There are six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and four PlayStation 4 titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 1, 2022:

FIFA 22 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) FIFA 22 (NS) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS)* Just Dance 2022 (NS) F1 2021 (PS4) Minecraft (NS) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* NBA 2K22 (PS4) Mario Party Superstars (NS)

*Retail sales only

