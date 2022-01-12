Kirby and the Forgotten Land Arrives March 25 for Switch - News

Publisher Nintendo and developer HAL Laboratory announced Kirby and the Forgotten Land will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 25 for $59.99.

In the Kirby and the Forgotten Land game, join the powerful and cute hero, Kirby, as he gains new abilities in a 3D platforming adventure for the Nintendo Switch system that’s filled with wonder, wilderness and Waddle Dees. If that sounds intriguing, take a deep breath, because the game launches on March 25.

Kirby has a flair for inhaling air, so he’ll have his work cut out for him when he arrives in an unknown land and discovers that Waddle Dees are being kidnapped in droves by the Beast Pack! To rescue the Waddle Dees, Kirby heads out on a journey with the curious Elfilin, whom he meets in the new world.

In this sweeping adventure, you’ll make use of a range of Kirby’s abilities to combat foes and navigate vibrant 3D environments. Progress through a world in which nature and a past civilization have fused in a series of areas packed with platforming challenges. When you set out to free the Waddle Dees being held captive at the goal point at the end of each stage, you’ll want to explore every nook and cranny to rescue as many Waddle Dees along the way, too!

The Beast Pack will put up a challenge, so along with Kirby’s iconic copy abilities there are new additions to Kirby’s repertoire – the Drill and Ranger copy abilities! Submerge into the ground with the Drill copy ability and attack enemies from below with a massive blow. Your foes will soon be seeing stars when Kirby unleashes the Ranger copy ability, which also lets you set your sights on a faraway enemy.

Kirby can have a co-star on his adventure, too! When you’d like to invite a friend or family member along for the adventure, you can have a second player join the journey as Bandana Waddle Dee. He can launch a variety of attacks using his spear. Quickly begin two-player co-op play* on the same system by sharing a Joy-Con … especially when you feel like driving home a point!

Kirby and the Forgotten Land also introduces Waddle Dee Town, which will be the central hub of your adventure. The town will develop more and more based on the number of Waddle Dees you rescue as you progress. You will notice different shops opening and be able to enjoy some of the townsfolk’s favorite games. Kirby can even help out in the Waddle Dee Café. You’ll need to quickly prepare customers’ orders to keep them satisfied and aim for a high score. You’ll also encounter Wise Waddle Dee in Waddle Dee Town, who will pass along helpful hints. By connecting to the internet, you can learn details based on global player data, such as the total number of Waddle Dees rescued around the world and the current most popular copy ability.** Now you can stay up to date on the latest Kirby craze!

