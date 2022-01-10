Take-Two Wants Zynga to Bring Its Core Franchises to Mobile - News

Take-Two Interactive today announced it will acquire Zynga in a deal valued at $12.7 billion.

Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive, speaking during an investors call attended by VideoGamesChronicle said once the deal closes he hopes Zynga will be able to help bring Take-Two's core franchises to mobile platforms.

Perhaps most importantly we have the ability together, from both a development and a publishing point of view, to optimise the creation of new titles based on Take-Two’s core intellectual property," said Zelnick.

"We believe we have the best collection of console and PC intellectual property in the interactive entertainment business and it’s basically nearly entirely un-exploited from mobile and free-to-play around the world.

"Zynga’s best-in-class studios can help us develop that property. Their best-in-class free-to-play mobile publishing operations can bring that to consumers, delight those consumers and create recurrent consumer spending along the way.

"The list is endless and it’s early days. We’re just thrilled to have this opportunity to be able to work together and create what we’re certain will be of extraordinary value going forward."

Take-Two's biggest franchises include Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, NBA 2K, BioShock, and more. Zynga's biggest games include many mobile titles such as FarmVille, Empires & Puzzles, Words With Friends, and more.

The acquisition is expected to be completed during the first quarter of Take-Two's fiscal year 2023, which ends June 30, 2022. This is subject to approval from Take-Two and Zynga stockholder, as well as applicable regulatory approvals.

"We are thrilled to announce our transformative transaction with Zynga, which significantly diversifies our business and establishes our leadership position in mobile, the fastest growing segment of the interactive entertainment industry," said Take-Two Interactive chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick in the press release of the acquisition.

"This strategic combination brings together our best-in-class console and PC franchises, with a market-leading, diversified mobile publishing platform that has a rich history of innovation and creativity. Zynga also has a highly talented and deeply experienced team, and we look forward to welcoming them into the Take-Two family in the coming months."

