Sony Has 'Nothing Further to Announce' on PSVR2 Backwards Compatibility - William D'Angelo
Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan during the Sony CES 2021 press conference this week officially announced the next-generation VR headset from PlayStation will be called PlayStation VR 2 and the controllers will be called PlayStation VR Sense Controllers.
Axios' Stephen Totilo asked Sony PR if PlayStation VR2 would be backwards compatible with original PSVR titles. Sony PR said for now they have nothing further to announce.
XboxEra co-founder Nick Baker, who has leaked gaming news before, in a response to Totilo said he was told a year ago PSVR2 would not be backwards compatible. However, he does mention it is possible Sony has worked it out since that time.
"I was told almost a year ago it wouldn't be BC," said Baker. "But maybe they've had time to work it out since? Or maybe add it some time after launch? Would be weird to give away so many VR games that...can't play on the new device"
I was told almost a year ago it wouldn't be BC. But maybe they've had time to work it out since? Or maybe add it some time after launch? Would be weird to give away so many VR games that...can't play on the new device https://t.co/CGX4GuIkel— Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) January 5, 2022
The info may very well be true, but why would a xbox era co-founder be privy of this type of info for one year and only say that after sony say they don't have anything to comment on it right now?
Always wanted to play Astro Bot rescue mission, but was never encouraged to buy the PSVR for 1 game. Hopefully they make the BC a thing on PSVR2.