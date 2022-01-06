Sony Has 'Nothing Further to Announce' on PSVR2 Backwards Compatibility - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan during the Sony CES 2021 press conference this week officially announced the next-generation VR headset from PlayStation will be called PlayStation VR 2 and the controllers will be called PlayStation VR Sense Controllers.

Axios' Stephen Totilo asked Sony PR if PlayStation VR2 would be backwards compatible with original PSVR titles. Sony PR said for now they have nothing further to announce.

"I asked Sony if PSVR2 would be out in 2022 and if it'll be backwards compatible with PSVR titles (something many people asked me to ask them yesterday)," said Totilo. "Neither was addressed yesterday. Sony PR says they have nothing further to announce at the moment."

XboxEra co-founder Nick Baker, who has leaked gaming news before, in a response to Totilo said he was told a year ago PSVR2 would not be backwards compatible. However, he does mention it is possible Sony has worked it out since that time.

"I was told almost a year ago it wouldn't be BC," said Baker. "But maybe they've had time to work it out since? Or maybe add it some time after launch? Would be weird to give away so many VR games that...can't play on the new device"

I was told almost a year ago it wouldn't be BC. But maybe they've had time to work it out since? Or maybe add it some time after launch? Would be weird to give away so many VR games that...can't play on the new device https://t.co/CGX4GuIkel — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) January 5, 2022

