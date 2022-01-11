By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Best Fighting Game of 2021

by Craig Snow , posted 1 hour ago / 313 Views

The fighting genre was one of the slimmest categories for this year's game of the year awards, but there were still a handful of quality new releases to be found. Our shortlist consists of a well-timed but far from lazy Demon Slayer fighter; the highly acclaimed Guilty Gear -Strive-, which seems to have finally broken the series out of its niche confines and given it mainstream success; Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, which beat the odds by managing to pull off the mascot crossover fighter with crashing and burning; and finally Sega remembered that Virtua Fighter exists outside of the Yakuza series and released an enhanced remaster of fan-favourite Virtua Fighter 5.

   

The Shortlist:

  

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

   

Guilty Gear -Strive-

   

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

   

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown

    

    

     

   

The Winner:


Guilty Gear -Strive-

Runner-up: Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

The staff here at VGChartz have written a lot in praise of Guilty Gear -Strive- over the course of the last six months or so, from an incredibly positive review that pegged it as one of our highest-scoring games of the year, to a couple of in-depth feature pieces, culminating in this heartfelt homage to the game's Tower system. We were clearly smitten with Guilty Gear -Strive-, but so, apparently, were you guys, as the community poll gave it a 20% lead over its nearest rival. This mechanically rewarding, visually sumptuous, and aurally satisfying fighter has clearly been the benefit of some great word-of-mouth. It deserves all the plaudits.


Kakadu18 (49 minutes ago)

I haven't played it, but it's visually very stunning.

coolbeans Kakadu18 (35 minutes ago)

If you're in the mood for great fighters, you owe to yourself. Outside of the devs absolutely ruining upon what they built with bad updates, Strive will be considered one of the best 9th-gen fighters.

