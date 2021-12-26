Ready or Not Tops the Steam Charts, FNAF Remains in 2nd - Sales

Read or Not is up two spots to take first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 51, 2021, which ended December 26, 2021.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach has remained in second place, while It Takes Two re-entered the top 10 in third place.

The Halo Infinite Campaign dropped from first to fourth place and the one other Xbox game in the top 10, Forza Horizon 5, raced up the charts from 10th to fifth place.

Ready or Not Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach It Takes Two Halo Infinite Campaign Forza Horizon 5 Valve Index VR Kit Battlefield 2042 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition Project Zomboid Red Dead Redemption 2

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware.

