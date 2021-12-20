Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 340 Views
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 49, 2021, according to SELL. Pokémon Shining Pearl (NS) dropped out of the top five.
FIFA 22 (PS4) is up from third to second place, while Mario Party Superstars (NS) drops from second to third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) re-entered the top five in fourth place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) remained in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- FIFA 21
Xbox Series X|S
- Halo Infinite
- Forza Horizon 5
- Far Cry 6
- FIFA 22
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Far Cry 6
- FIFA 22
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Battlefield 2042
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond
- Mario Party Superstars
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Luigi's Mansion 2
- Super Mario 3D Land
- Farming Simulator 22
- Farming Simulator 22 - Collector's Edition
- Football Manager 2022
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.