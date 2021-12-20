Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Tops the French Charts - Sales

/ 340 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 49, 2021, according to SELL. Pokémon Shining Pearl (NS) dropped out of the top five.

FIFA 22 (PS4) is up from third to second place, while Mario Party Superstars (NS) drops from second to third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) re-entered the top five in fourth place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) remained in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Call of Duty: Vanguard Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart FIFA 21

Xbox Series X|S

Halo Infinite Forza Horizon 5 Far Cry 6

PS4 FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Far Cry 6 Xbox One FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Battlefield 2042 Nintendo Switch Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Mario Party Superstars Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Luigi's Mansion 2 Super Mario 3D Land PC Farming Simulator 22 Farming Simulator 22 - Collector's Edition Football Manager 2022 A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles