Praey for the Gods Out Now for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 173 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer No Matter Studios announced Praey for the Gods has left Early Access and is now available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam for $29.99

If you've played the Early Access version on PC, the release update adds two final boss battles, the complete story, all achievements, optimizations, bug fixes, and quality of live improvements.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Praey for the Gods is a boss climbing open-world adventure game where you play as a lone hero sent to the edge of a dying frozen world to discover the mystery behind a never-ending winter. Arriving with only the clothes on your back, you must survive the colossal dangers that you encounter. To restore balance and reclaim the land from the brink, you will be faced with questions that not even a God knows the answer to.

Key Features:

Scale Massive Beasts – Overcome impossible odds to climb atop and defeat the massive beasts that are bound to this land.

– Overcome impossible odds to climb atop and defeat the massive beasts that are bound to this land. Climb, Glide, Swim – You can climb on virtually anything you can get your hands on, from ruins and mountains to the massive beasts that inhabit the land. Ascend to the tops of mountains and then glide over the open world to reach previously inaccessible locations. Swim in frigid water to uncover hidden locations that contain secrets and treasure, but don’t stay in too long or your swim could become your last.

– You can climb on virtually anything you can get your hands on, from ruins and mountains to the massive beasts that inhabit the land. Ascend to the tops of mountains and then glide over the open world to reach previously inaccessible locations. Swim in frigid water to uncover hidden locations that contain secrets and treasure, but don’t stay in too long or your swim could become your last. Explore, Craft, and Survive – You’ll arrive on a frozen island with only the clothes on your back—it’s up to you to survive. Make fires, hunt for food, and find the equipment you need to make it through an eternal winter. Nature isn’t the only danger, so craft weapons, defeat minions for better gear, and venture into long forgotten caves to discover their secrets. Triumphing over these trials will prepare you for the impossible odds that wait.

– You’ll arrive on a frozen island with only the clothes on your back—it’s up to you to survive. Make fires, hunt for food, and find the equipment you need to make it through an eternal winter. Nature isn’t the only danger, so craft weapons, defeat minions for better gear, and venture into long forgotten caves to discover their secrets. Triumphing over these trials will prepare you for the impossible odds that wait. Make Your Path – Praey for the Gods is a non-linear game where you choose who you battle and how. The large beasts can be attempted in any order allowing you to set the course.

– Praey for the Gods is a non-linear game where you choose who you battle and how. The large beasts can be attempted in any order allowing you to set the course. Unravel the Mystery – Why won’t the winter stop? Why has no one returned? Cryptic paintings left behind allude to a story once thought forgotten. To restore balance and reclaim the land, you will be faced with questions that not even the gods know the answer to.

– Why won’t the winter stop? Why has no one returned? Cryptic paintings left behind allude to a story once thought forgotten. To restore balance and reclaim the land, you will be faced with questions that not even the gods know the answer to. A Beautifully Frigid World – Explore a landscape of unending winter framed by snow-capped peaks and crawling fog. The remnants of an ancient civilization lie before you, but don’t let awe turn into carelessness—snow storms can crop up at any moment and bury you in a blizzard. Luckily, you can leave footprints in the snow and follow your footsteps back if you are lost.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles