Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Tops the French Charts - Sales

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 48, 2021, according to SELL. Pokémon Shining Pearl (NS) dropped from third to fourth place.

Mario Party Superstars (NS) has re-entered the top five in second place. FIFA 22 (PS4) has dropped down one spot to third place. Anima Cross: New Horizons (NS) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Vanguard Battlefield 2042

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 5 Farming Simulator 22 Far Cry 6

PS4 FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Farming Simulator 22 Xbox One FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Battlefield 2042 Nintendo Switch Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Mario Party Superstars Pokémon Shining Pearl Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Luigi's Mansion 2 Super Mario 3D Land PC Farming Simulator 22 Farming Simulator 22 - Collector's Edition Football Manager 2022

