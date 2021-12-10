The Last Hero of Nostalgaia Announced for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Coatsink and developer Over The Moon have announced action adventure game, The Last Hero of Nostalgaia, for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2022.

The Last Hero of Nostalgaia is a satirical action adventure, driven by a dark story, set in an incredibly rich and complex world.

Nostalgaia, the world of video games, is collapsing backwards into a mysterious pixelation, with every particle of fidelity bleeding away. Oblivion seemingly awaits even our most cherished gaming memories. But as the lighting dims and frames diminish, with the world on the brink of extinction, hope emerges to fight back.

As the most hideous pixelated hero to ever spawn in Nostalgaia, you must fight through an army of its mindless inhabitants, while being jeered by a cynical narrator who despises your very existence.

Featuring hard but fair combat that fans of the genre will relish, along with *full character customization, unique battle armor and engaging narrative mechanics rich in lore, The Last Hero of Nostalgaia‘s twisted and wicked tale is prepared to send you headfirst into almost certain death around its every vertex.

Key Features:

Set in a world celebrating video game nostalgia, The Last Hero of Nostalgaia features hard but fair souls-like exploration and combat, combined with a twisted, wicked tale told by a cynical narrator.

The Last Hero of Nostalgaia features hard but fair souls-like exploration and combat, combined with a twisted, wicked tale told by a cynical narrator. Play together through online co-op and brave the pixelization together!

co-op and brave the pixelization together! Uncover various suits of armor and weapons, each with their own unique lore and attributes.

