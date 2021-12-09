Yurukill: The Calumniation Games Launches in June 2022 for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

Publisher NIS America announced Yurukill: The Calumniation Games will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in North America on June 7, 2022, in Europe on June 10, and in Oceania on June 17.

Renowned author Homura Kawamoto delivers a twisted, multifaceted story in Yurukill. Accused of arson and the murders of 21 people, protagonist Sengoku Shunju is forced to fight for his freedom and prove his innocence. As one of six Prisoners, he must pair up with one of five victims, referred to as Executioners, within the confines of the strange and secluded amusement park known as Yurukill Land. Together each of the five teams—Mass Murderers, Death Dealing Duo, Crafty Killers, Sly Stalkers, and Peeping Toms—must face and overcome the entertainment venue’s so-called “attractions” in order to attain what they desire. Should the Prisoners succeed, their crimes shall be pardoned. But if the Executioners win, they will be granted revenge for their loved ones.

The in-depth story offers unique gameplay experiences including collating evidence, gathering testimonies, and solving puzzles. Yurukill‘s shoot ’em up gameplay developed by veteran developer G.rev features action packed and fast-paced combat. In addition, online leaderboards give players the opportunity to see how they stack up against the competition.

Key Features:

A Story Shrouded in Mystery – Intriguing and mysterious story written by acclaimed author Homura Kawamoto known for his hit work Kakegurui, featuring investigative gameplay sections with a focus on gathering and collating evidence, testimony, and puzzle solving.

– Intriguing and mysterious story written by acclaimed author Homura Kawamoto known for his hit work Kakegurui, featuring investigative gameplay sections with a focus on gathering and collating evidence, testimony, and puzzle solving. Shmup with Pedigree – Intense, high quality shoot-’em-up gameplay from renowned developer G.rev, bringing to life a visual representation of the executioner’s internal battles.

– Intense, high quality shoot-’em-up gameplay from renowned developer G.rev, bringing to life a visual representation of the executioner’s internal battles. Online Leaderboards – See how you square up with online leaderboards and ranking, and an added difficulty setting for increased challenges. Score Attack Mode allows players to replay levels and increase their ranking, as well as the option to choose an executioner maximizing their special abilities.

