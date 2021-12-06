PlayStation Now Adds GTA III Remaster, Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, and More - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced PlayStation Now will add Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition, Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster, John Wick Hex, and Spitlings. These new titles will be available starting Tuesday, December 7.

Here is an overview of the games coming to PlayStation Now:

Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition

Experience the epic open-world adventure that started it all, updated for a new generation with across-the-board enhancements, bringing these beloved worlds to life with all new levels of detail. Enhancements include brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades with high-resolution textures, increased draw distance, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls including updated Weapon and Radio Station Wheels, updated mini-maps with enhanced navigation allowing players to set waypoints to destinations, updated Trophies, and much more.

Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition is available on PlayStation Now until Monday, January 31.

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

First released on PS2, relive two of the greatest RPGs of their generation widely acclaimed for their moving stories, endearing characters, and memorable adventures.

Final Fantasy X takes you to Spira―a world terrorized by the supernatural monster Sin. The temple of Yevon teaches that the monster is a physical manifestation of mankind’s sins, and following the temple’s teachings and atoning could purge it. Yuna, a young woman from Besaid, is a summoner who embarks on a pilgrimage to defeat this terror. Tidus, a young man from another world, joins her as her guardian. The mysteries revolving around Sin unfold as they set off on a journey to save the world. Final Fantasy X-2 returns to the world of Spira two years after the beginning of the Eternal Calm. Having been shown a mysterious but familiar image in a sphere, Yuna becomes a Sphere Hunter and along with her companions Rikku and Paine, embarks on a quest around the world to find the answers to the mystery within.

John Wick Hex

Play the professional hitman from the critically acclaimed film franchise in this fast-paced, action-oriented strategy game. John Wick Hex is fight-choreographed chess brought to life as a video game. Featuring a unique blend of strategic time-based action, progress in the main story mode to unlock new weapons, suit options and locations. Each weapon changes up the tactics you’ll use and the manner in which you’ll play. Ammo is finite and realistically simulated, so time your reloads and make the most of weapons you scavenge on the job.

Spitlings

Spitlings is a chaotic action arcade game for one to four players. It puts you in control of the titular Spitlings: charming rectangular creatures with teeth they can spit at bubbles or use to jump. Your goal is simple, but hard to achieve: Get rid of all the bubbles bouncing around the screen! Enjoy local or online co-op multiplayer, and customise your game mode in Arcade and get spitting!

