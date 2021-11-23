Microsoft Launches Virtual Xbox Museum for 20th Xbox Anniversary - News

posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft has launched a virtual Xbox museum as part of the 20th anniversary of Xbox. It lets people explore the history of Xbox, as well as their own personal Xbox history.

The Xbox museum goes through the 20 year history of Xbox including before the launch of the original Xbox all the way to the Xbox Series X|S. Microsoft's attempt to acquire Nintendo in Spring 2000 and the Xbox 360 red ring of death are even mentioned.

The original Xbox and Halo: Combat Evolved launched on November 15, 2001, while the Xbox 360 launched in November 2005, Xbox One in November 2013, and the Xbox Series X|S in November 2020.

There are 132 moments in Xbox history you can explore in the Xbox museum.

