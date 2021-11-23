Wanderer Dev Wants PSVR 2 to Have Higher Performance, Better Tracking, and More Intuitive Controls - News

Developers Oddboy and M Theory are currently putting the finishing touches on its virtual reality time travel adventure game, Wanderer, which will launch for the PlayStation VR and PC via Steam on January 27, 2022.

The developers were asked what they would hope to see with PlayStation VR 2 by GamingBolt. The hope is for the next-generation VR headset to have higher overall performance, better tracking and more intuitive controls.

"Our main expectation is to see it support higher overall performance," the developer said. "Wanderer is quite graphic intense. We’d love to really make the most of our beautiful immersive environments and would love the chance to see future PSVR games in higher quality graphics, with a smoother frame rate experience.

"As well as this, better tracking and more intuitive, VR friendly controls would further enhance the feel of immersion. These are all to be expected with any next-gen VR product and we’re really excited to what PSVR2 will bring to the Wanderer journey.

"Overall it’s about creating a more comfortable, intuitive and intimate gameplay experience."

