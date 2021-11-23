Jurassic World Evolution 2 PC Sales Lower Than Expected - News

Frontier Developments released Jurassic World Evolution 2 earlier this month and the publisher in a new Trading Update post said PC sales for the game have been lower than expected. Some good news is sales on PlayStation and Xbox consoles are largely what was expected before release.

The lower PC sales could be due to the number of high quality releases in the video game industry over the past month or so, according to Frontier Developments.

"A massive thank you to everyone involved with the launch of Jurassic World Evolution 2," said Frontier Developments founder and CEO David Braben.

"Whilst initial sales on PC have been lower than we targeted, the game is already being enjoyed by around half a million players across all platforms, and showing very strong critical and player reviews. We are confident that it’s another terrific addition to our great portfolio of games. Frontier’s future looks strong and our portfolio continues to grow."

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

