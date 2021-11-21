Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Beats Battlefield 2042 to Top UK Charts - Sales

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending November 20, 2021. Pokémon Shining Pearl debuted in second place. The Double Pack of the two games debuted in ninth place.

As was reported earlier, the UK launch sales for the Pokémon remakes are down 26 percent compared to Pokémon Sword and Shield and up 13 percent compared to Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee.

The remakes are also the biggest Nintendo Switch launch of 2021 and the second biggest overall launch of the year, only beaten by FIFA 22.

Battlefield 2042 debuted in third place with launch retail sales down 59 percent compared to 2018's Battlefield 5. However, this does not include digital sales, which have only grown in the last few years.

50 percent of sales for Battlefield 2042 were on the PS5, 20 percent on the PS4, 17 percent on the Xbox One, and 13 percent on the Xbox Series X|S.

There was more PS5 stock this week, which helped boost Spider-Man: Miles Morales from 14th to sixth place as sales jumped 366 percent. The game was heavily bundled and discounted as part of early Black Friday deals.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond - NEW Pokémon Shining Pearl - NEW Battlefield 2042 - NEW Call of Duty: Vanguard FIFA 22 Spider-Man: Miles Morales Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Far Cry 6 Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Double Pack - NEW Just Dance 2022

