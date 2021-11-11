Xbox Series X|S Outsells Xbox One in Japan in Under 1 Year - Sales

/ 540 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The Xbox Series X|S has hit a new milestone in Japan by outselling lifetime sales of the Xbox One, according to the latest Famitsu figures.

For the week ending November 7, 2021 the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,593 to bring its lifetime figures to 116,122 units. This is higher than the 115,000 units the Xbox One sold lifetime. It took the Xbox Series X|S less than a year to outsell what the Xbox One tool seven years to sell.

Up next for the Xbox Series X|S, is the original Xbox, which sold nearly 500,000 units. The Xbox 360 was the most successful Xbox console in Japan with lifetime sales of 1.6 million units.

It will be an uphill battle for the Xbox Series X|S to outsell the original Xbox and especially the Xbox 360.

