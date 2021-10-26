Ghost of Tsushima Senior Game Designer Joins Xbox's Undead Labs - News

Connie Griffith, who previously worked as a senior game designer at Sucker Punch Productions on Ghost of Tsushima, has been hired by Xbox's Undead Labs studio as a principal content designer.

Undead Labs was founded in 2009 and acquired by Xbox Game Studios in 2018. They have released two games, State of Decay in 2013 and State of Decay 2 in 2018. The studio is currently developing State of Decay 3 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Griffith has also previously worked at Wizards of the Coast as a senior designer, ArenaNeta as a senior game designer, and Carbine Studios as a writer and content designer, according to her LinkedIn profile. She also worked at Blizzard from 2003 to 2011 starting out as a quality assurance tester and working her way up to a producer.

I'm excited to announce that I've joined Undead Labs!



It was hard to walk away from Wizards, especially since I only joined earlier this year 😭



But the Lab offered me a chance to step up and lead 💪 Big thanks to my support network. Looking forward to the challenge! — Connie Griffith (@gamedevconnie) October 25, 2021

