Tunche Launches November 3 for Switch, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher HypeTrain Digital and developer LEAP Game Studios announced Tunche will launch for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 2 for $19.99. A PS4 version is also planned.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

This charming action game that features beat ’em up and roguelike mechanics allows you to choose from five different characters as you try to restore peace to the Amazon rainforest.

With hand-drawn animations, Tunche is a hack-and-slash game that takes players on an adventure through the Amazon rainforest. The game features five characters, including Hat Kid from A Hat in Time.

There are local co-op and roguelike elements to approach the adventure in different ways each time. Each of the five heroes has their own playstyle, with unique skills and abilities that should be useful when facing the game’s multi-stage bosses. Experience will be gained from each playthrough, which allows you to progress through the story. Characters can be upgraded with experience to learn new moves and skills.

Key Features:

Play in Co-Op – Play solo or join up to three of your friends in a local co-op session to uncover the mystery of the forest and the secrets of Tunche!

– Play solo or join up to three of your friends in a local co-op session to uncover the mystery of the forest and the secrets of Tunche! Find Your Own Play Style – Choose one of the five unique characters: Rumi, the sorceress, Pancho the musician, Qaru the bird boy, Nayra the warrior, and Hat Kid from the highly acclaimed A Hat In Time.

– Choose one of the five unique characters: Rumi, the sorceress, Pancho the musician, Qaru the bird boy, Nayra the warrior, and Hat Kid from the highly acclaimed A Hat In Time. Master the Different Skills – To overcome the evil beasts of Amazonian forests you will have to learn the skills and ultimate abilities that will take you further through the story with each playthrough.

