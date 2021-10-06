PlayStation Job Listing Mentions 'Inorganic Growth Opportunities Through Acquisitions' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 717 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has been busy in 2021 with the acquisition of five studios. This includes Demon's Souls remake developer Bluepoint Games, Returnal developer Housemarque, The Playroom developer Firesprite, Fabrik, who will be integrated into Firesprite, and Nixxes, who is known for porting games to PC.
A job listing for an Associate at Corporate Development at Sony Interactive Entertainment makes mention PlayStation is not done acquiring studios and is looking for opportunities in "inorganic growth."
"[Sony Interactive Entertainment]'s Corporate Development Team works closely with [Sony Interactive Entertainment]'s management team and is responsible for identifying inorganic growth opportunities through acquisitions, investments or joint ventures," reads the description to the job listing.
"The team sources, evaluates and performs transactions that are aligned with [Sony Interactive Entertainment]’s strategic priorities and drive significant long-term value for the company."
Qualifications listed include "experience evaluating inorganic growth opportunities, including identifying key strategic themes and building financial models and presentations."
Sony looking to continue to grow its first-party PlayStation lineup of studios is not a surprise with all the acquisitions already taking place this year alone.
Looking forward to seeing what the excuses and spin this will bring from certain individuals here.
I imagine the defense will be an interpretation something along the lines of Sony means not by hiring directly, but rather buying studios that Sony has partnered with previously, therefore still being considered a "natural acquisition" and isn't technically "inorganic growth" lol.
Perhaps everyone will finally realize that corporations gonna corporate.
Never going to happen, there will always be a small percentage of individuals who refuse to believe their champion company doesn't see them as just money, sadly.
To be fair though, the Zenimax acquisition from Xbox was a huge blow considering they released games on rival platforms. Big games at that. No one batted an eye about Playground Games, Undead and the such because they were already making exclusive games for Xbox. Just like Housemarque and Bluepoint was a shoe in for Playstation.
Now if PlayStation acquired Capcom, Square, etc.... THEN it would warrant comments like yours. Still, you have a point about corporations are in it to win it. Basically money, money, money!
There are no rules in the corporate world. A buisness for sale is a buisness for sale. Thats how it is and always will be.
Every business is for sale. Always.
No they aren't all for sale.
Yes. All businesses are always for sale. That's business 101. Maybe we can exclude some very small family businesses from this, but even that's a stretch.
Whether they're available at a price that others want to pay is a different story. But, every company has a price. They exist to make money, and can always be purchased if the offer is attractive enough.
No company has to sell if they don't want to be brought. Companies will be offered, however they have to give the consent. These video game Companies/Publishers are not corporate take overs. They were up for sale or were offered a deal and gave consent.
A good example was when MS wanted to buy Nintendo decades ago, and Nintendo said no.
Yes, technically nobody can force a sale unless a company is publicly traded. But, basic business theory tells us that all companies can be purchased if the buyer makes an appropriate offer.
In the case of Nintendo, MS absolutely could have bought them. MS just didnt make an offer that Nintendo wanted to take. In fact, in the case of a public company, a hostile takeover is always possible as well (subject to some legal restrictions in some countries).
I dont think Nintendo would have accepted any offer from MS, no matter the cost. They made it clear they didn't want to be brought. Hostile takeovers arent exactly common and requires alot of work.
Maybe I am in the minority but I don't think any acquisitions or exclusives are bad. As a PlayStation gamer I tip my hat to MS for their Bethesda move, and it was a good thing for them. I like what Sony has done as well and if they get even more aggressive I would also like that. I think it is all fair play and there will be plenty of competition regardless.