Wanted: Dead is High-Octane 3rd-Person Action Game, Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

posted 8 hours ago

Publisher 110 Industries and developer Soleil have announced high-octane third-person action game, Wanted: Dead, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will launch in 2022.

Here is an overview of the game:

Featuring spectacular melee combat and exciting gunplay, Wanted: Dead’s new teaser trailer offers a peek at a dark and dangerous version of sci-fi Hong Kong where you will need sharpened skills to survive.

Players assume the role of Lt. Hannah Stone, leader of the “Zombie Unit”, an elite team who work outside the purview of the traditional police force. Taking inspiration from the likes of Devil May Cry and Bayonetta, a deep combat system will give you the opportunity to take on enemies up-close and personal, or engage with guns from a distance, with cool slow-motion sequences, and a limb-severing mechanic that changes enemy attack patterns adding style and substance to combat encounters.

Offering a change of pace to Wanted: Dead’s adrenaline-pumping combat, non-combat sections and the chance for Lt. Stone to chill at the HQ to consume food and drinks for buffs gives the game intriguing variety, as well as offering players the chance to soak in more of its rich lo-tech sci-fi world.

