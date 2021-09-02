WRC 10 Now Available for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Nacon and developer KT Racing have released WRC 10 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It will launch at a later date for the Nintendo Switch.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the championship, WRC 10 is offering a brand-new Anniversary edition, packed with new content and sensations. Relive the most intense moments from 1973 to today! WRC 10 History Mode puts your driving talents to the test through 19 historical events that require you to adapt to racing conditions of each time period.

Never-before-seen content for WRC:

The four new 2021 rallies: Estonia, Croatia, Belgium, and Spain.

Six historic rallies including Acropolis, San Remo, Germany, and Argentina.

120 special stages.

52 official teams from the 2021 season (WRC, WRC2, WRC3, Junior WRC).

20 legendary cars from Alpine, Audi, Lancia, Subaru, Ford, Mitsubishi, Toyota, and more.

Career Mode, unanimously hailed as one of the best-developed and most complete in a racing game, has also been comprehensively upgraded and now includes a livery editor, so you can create your own team and add your colours to contemporary cars!

With a hyper-realistic and ultra-precise physics engine, WRC 10 has made the feeling of driving even better, with better aerodynamic force, turbo and braking management, on all surfaces. The sound design has also been revamped to reinforce the immersion.

A particularly competitive eSport, with daily and weekly challenges, and clubs so you can create your own competitions, drivers can measure themselves against the community at their own levels.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

