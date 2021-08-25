By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
PS5 and Switch Sales Rise - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Aug 8-14

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,719 Views

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 324,933 units sold for the week ending August 14, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 89.64 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 186,928 units to bring its lifetime sales to 10.80 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 123,349 units to bring their lifetime sales to 6.69 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 28,104 units, the Xbox One sold 12,009 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 512 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 101,060 units (-23.7%). The PlayStation 4 is down 99,760 (-78.0%), the Xbox One is down 10,323 units (-46.2%), and the 3DS is down 4,836 units (-90.4%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 31,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 7,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are down nearly 2,000 units.

PS5 Sales, Xbox Series X and S Sales, Switch Sales

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

  1. Switch - 324,933 (89,641,169)
  2. PlayStation 5 - 186,928 (10,804,026)
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 123,349 (6,686,902)
  4. PlayStation 4 - 28,104 (116,356,929)
  5. Xbox One - 12,009 (50,332,916)
  6. 3DS - 512 (75,940,471)
Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 117,291
  2. PlayStation 5 - 68,578
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 65,716
  4. PlayStation 4 - 11,558
  5. Xbox One - 9,032
Europe hardware estimates:
  1. PlayStation 5 - 85,815
  2. Switch - 77,857
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 42,776
  4. PlayStation 4 - 13,623
  5. Xbox One - 2,388
Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 118,193
  2. PlayStation 5 - 27,123
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 10,760
  4. PlayStation 4 - 2,447
  5. Xbox One - 386
  6. 3DS - 512 (Japan only)
Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 11,592
  2. PlayStation 5 - 5,412
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 4,097
  4. PlayStation 4 - 476
  5. Xbox One - 203

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


7 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
icykai (6 hours ago)

Any idea why the switch's numbers are really inconsistent? From 350k to 280k to back to 320k

  • 0
SKMBlake icykai (6 hours ago)

More birthdays in August

  • 0
billyboy icykai (5 hours ago)

Honestly it is probably supply. the closer we get to the oled version the more likely we are going to see supply limits. Nintendo wants to sell the new model and have them out in decent numbers and any part used in the new one is a part not going into an older model.

  • +2
kazuyamishima icykai (2 hours ago)

Asian market.

  • +2
Mars2001 (8 hours ago)

And without Switch oled model preorders.Amazing another week.

  • -2
INCITATUSBR (4 hours ago)

can Switch surpass 90mil next week?

  • -3
Kakadu18 INCITATUSBR (36 minutes ago)

It would need 359k. Unlikely.

  • 0