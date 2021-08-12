Disciples: Liberation Arrives October 21 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 207 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Kalypso Media and developer Frima Studio announced Disciples: Liberation will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Kalypso Store on October 21.

View a preview of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Disciples: Liberation marks a new beginning for the franchise, allowing players to explore a richly detailed dark fantasy world, fight foul beasts in intricate turn-based combat, take on hundreds of unique quests and foster relationships with an assortment of in-world factions: from a human empire tinged by religious extremism to the dark forces of the undead lead by a mad queen. Alliances forged, players can build an army and trade hard-earned resources for an assortment of upgrades to their home base. No choice is without consequence and depending on decisions and political alignments, one wrong move could see a deadly domino effect, irrevocably changing the course of their story.

Key Features:

80-Plus Hour Single-Player Campaign – Experience a dark fantasy epic over three acts, with more than 270 quests and five unique endings.

– Experience a dark fantasy epic over three acts, with more than 270 quests and five unique endings. Explore a War-Torn Overworld – Journey through four diverse environments—from luscious woodlands to fiery volcanic plains and icy tundra—and unearth the secrets hidden within the land.

– Journey through four diverse environments—from luscious woodlands to fiery volcanic plains and icy tundra—and unearth the secrets hidden within the land. Journey Together – Join forces with four in-game factions—from proud elven clans to remorseless undead hordes, each with their own motivations and gameplay incentives.

– Join forces with four in-game factions—from proud elven clans to remorseless undead hordes, each with their own motivations and gameplay incentives. Write Your Own Story – Pick from four uniquely skilled classes and define your place in the world, recruiting others to take up arms for your cause.

– Pick from four uniquely skilled classes and define your place in the world, recruiting others to take up arms for your cause. Build a Base – Take on quests for precious resources and use political savvy to build a place of planning and sanctuary.

– Take on quests for precious resources and use political savvy to build a place of planning and sanctuary. Fight for Your Life – Recruit 50-plus units and build an army best suited to your play style whilst honing both steel and spell in intricate-turned based combat.

– Recruit 50-plus units and build an army best suited to your play style whilst honing both steel and spell in intricate-turned based combat. Challenge Deadly Bosses – Pit your party against horrific monsters and beasts, each requiring a unique strategy.

– Pit your party against horrific monsters and beasts, each requiring a unique strategy. Choice is Everything – Let your decisions guide your fate and directly influence what sort of leader you become.

– Let your decisions guide your fate and directly influence what sort of leader you become. Fight Your Friends – Put forth the ultimate challenge and battle for supremacy in 2-player online skirmishes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles