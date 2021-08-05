The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Once Again Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts in its third week, according to SwissCharts.com for the 30th week of 2021.

NEO: The World Ends With You is the one new release in the top 10. It debuted in ninth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and F1 2021 have traded places and are in second and third place, respectively. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, FIFA 21, and Minecraft remain in fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch games in the top 10 and four multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 30, 2021: The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Mario Kart 8 Deluxe F1 2021 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury FIFA 21 Minecraft Super Mario Party Animal Crossing: New Horizons NEO: The World Ends With You - NEW Pokémon Sword & Shield

