Next-Gen PSVR for PS5 Non-Leaked Specs 'Look Even Better' Than Leaked Specs, Says Digital Foundry

Digital Foundry technology editor Richard Leadbetter in the latest DF Direct Weekly podcast made reference to PlayStation VR 2 that is in development for the PlayStation 5.

He says the leaked specs looks good and other specs they have seen that have yet to leak look even better.

"One thing I think that is kind of heartening is that Sony is doing PSVR 2 for the PlayStation 5," said Leadbetter. "We've seen some leaked specs and it looks good. We've seen some other specs which haven’t been leaked which make it look even better.

"Hopefully VR will be able to expand, there will be more choice in the headset arena. And also I'm quite looking forward to seeing what this new Sony controller is about."

Multiple sources told Upload VR earlier this year the next-generation virtual reality headset from Sony will have a resolution 4000×2040 pixels or 2000×2040 per eye.

There will also be a lens separation adjustment dial and gaze tracking capable of foveated rendering. A motor will be placed inside the headset that developers can use to provide haptic feedback, a feature that is available in the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. It will also have inside-out tracking and use onboard cameras to track the position of the controllers to provide more freedom of movement for the player.

