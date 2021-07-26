The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 193 Views
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts in week 28, 2021, according to SELL.
F1 2021 (PS4) debuted in second place, while the PlayStation 5 version debuted in third place.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has dropped from second to fourth place. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (NS) after debuting in first last week dropped to fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- F1 2021 - NEW
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Xbox Series X|S
- F1 2021 - NEW
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Resident Evil Village
- F1 2021 - NEW
- FIFA 21
- Grand Theft Auto V
- FIFA 21
- FIFA 20
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Luigi's Mansion 2
- Luigi's Mansion
- F1 2021 - NEW
- The Sims 4
- Farming Simulator 19
