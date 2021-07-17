Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Debuts in 4th on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

posted 7 hours ago

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has debuted in fourth place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 11, 2021.

NBA 2K21, Grand Theft Auto V, and FIFA 21 remain in first, second, and third places, respectively.

Gran Turismo Sport races up the charts from ninth to fifth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 drops to spots to sixth place, while EA Sports UFC 4 re-enters the top 10 in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

NBA 2K21 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 21 Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - NEW Gran Turismo Sport Red Dead Redemption 2 EA Sports UFC 4 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ratchet & Clank (2016)

